Original Peloton Bike sees $200 discount to $1,245 at Amazon alongside Bike+ at $300 off

Amazon is offering the Original Peloton Bike for $1,245 shipped. Down from $1,445, this $200 discount remains the all-time lowest price on Amazon that we have tracked, matching its previous markdowns. It even comes in $13 above the average used price, giving you an opportunity to snag the game-changing cardio equipment that has become a household name. With a compact 4 foot by 2 foot size, as well as an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, this stationary bike fits comfortably in your home without taking up an entire room’s worth of space. This exercise bike features a resistance knob for manual control, a USB micro-port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, a 2-channel rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of power, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with a built-in microphone. It supports Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and you can also subscribe to Peloton’s all-access membership for $44 per month, giving you their entire library of virtual classes.

Amazon also offers the upgraded Peloton Bike+ for $2,195. This $300 discount drops the price down from $2,495. Featuring many of the same features as the original model, this exercise bike has a few key improvements. The touchscreen has been increased to 24-inches with a reduced-reflected and anti-smudge coating and 360-degree rotation. The stereos have been bumped up to a 4-channel front and rear-facing stereo speakers with 26 watts of total power. A USB-C charging port has been added for better charging options for your devices. The camera has been upgraded to 8-megapixels, with a privacy cover and improved built-in 4-digital array microphone. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which quadruples the wireless range, doubles the speed, and increases bandwidth.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, check out our recent coverage of the Echelon EX-5s-10 Smart Connect Fitness Bike, which comes equipped with a 10-inch rotating HD screen, two power ports to charge your phone or tablet, and an included 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership.

Original Peloton Bike Features:

