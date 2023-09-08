Save $150 on Gigabyte’s M28U 28-inch gaming monitor at second lowest price of $450

Amazon is offering the Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $449.99 shipped. Down from $600, this 25% discount is the second lowest price that we have tracked and saves you a total of $150 that you could use to further invest in upgrading your battlestation. It even comes in $10 above the all-time low back in 2022, making it the best deal so far for this year. Equipped with a 28-inch, 4K IPS display with a 3840 x 2160 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time, this monitor also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, which dynamically matches the frame rate of your display to the frame rate of your GPU for more fluid gameplay, eliminating concerns of screen tearing and stuttering.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the MSI G273CQ 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $220. With this package, you’re looking at a 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) curved display with a 178-degree wide viewing angle for a more immersive gaming experience. It offers a 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time IPS panel for graphics without any after images, eliminating screen tearing and choppy frame rates. Like the above monitor, it also comes equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium.

And since you’re investing into your monitor, why not take it a step further and invest in the space within which your monitor will be? Check out these Govee Lighting products that can sync with your video and audio to give you a spectacle unlike any other that reacts to the sounds of your games.

M28U 28-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Features:

28” 3840×2160 IPS Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate, 2ms (MPRT) Response Time.Aspect Ratio: 16:9.Specific uses for product – Business

Viewing Angle (L/R) (CR>=10) is 178°/178°; Brightness (typ.) is 300 cd/m2

Smooth Gameplay with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Studio Grade VESA Display HDR400 and 94% DCI-P3 (120% sRGB) Color Gamut

GIGABYTE Classic Tactical Features with OSD Sidekick

GIGABYTE Auto-Update

