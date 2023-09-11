ALLPOWERS’ 600W portable solar panel drops 32% to new all-time low of $609 ($290 off)

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS SP039 600W Portable Solar Panel for $609.10 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon and using the promo code XPHWNL52 at checkout. Down from $899, after already dropping for the first time from $1,000 back in July, this combined 32% discount is a new all-time low bringing you a total of $290 in savings. With an MC-4 Output port, this 600W solar panel provides 44V of power for your larger solar generators/power stations through its six foldable panels making it perfect for RV travel. Generally, most 400W panels on the market weigh over 30 pounds, but this panel comes in at 27.5 pounds, and includes a waterproof and dustproof coating that is able to withstand extreme weather. Equipped with advanced monocrystalline solar modules, it provides a higher efficiency rate that saves you more time, energy, and money.

To go along with the above solar panel, you’re going to need a power station that can handle high quantities of energy. Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS S2000 Portable Power Station for $879. With a capacity of 1,500Wh, this power station can be charged by the above 600W solar panels in up to three hours, with charging time cut down to 1.6 hours when raised to 900W. It features 11 ports: four AC outlets, two 100W USB-C ports, two USB-A fast-charge ports, two standard USB-A ports, and one car socket. Able to power 99% of appliances, this power station can also be connected via Bluetooth through the ALLPOWERS app, giving you complete control of its functions for up to 10 meters away, and provides you with the remaining battery capacity, as well as the input and output amounts.

If you’re looking for a smaller and cheaper alternative for your camping needs, check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS Beige R600 Solar Generator with a SP033 Solar panel. Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V.

ALLPOWERS 600W Portable Solar Panel Features:

Peak Power: 600W

Cell:Monocrystalline silicon

Solar energy conversation rate: ≈23%

Open Circuit Voltage (Voc): 52.8V

Short Circuit Current (lsc): 14.99A

Maximum Power Voltage (Vmp): 44V

Maximum Power Current (lmp): 13.63A

Working environment temperature: -10℃~60℃

