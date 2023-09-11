Nike takes up to 40% off new markdowns for Fall with deals from $8

For a limited time only, Nike is currently offering up to 40% off new markdowns for fall. Prices are as marked. Update your workout wardrobe or shoes for a new school year with deals on running styles, everyday sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Pegasus Turbo Road Running Shoes for $105, which is $45 off the original rate. These shoes are available in eight color options and great for road or treadmill running. They’re highly cushioned, lightweight, and features a mesh exterior to keep you highly breathable. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

