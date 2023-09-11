Nike takes up to 40% off new markdowns for Fall with deals from $8

For a limited time only, Nike is currently offering up to 40% off new markdowns for fall. Prices are as marked. Update your workout wardrobe or shoes for a new school year with deals on running styles, everyday sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Pegasus Turbo Road Running Shoes for $105, which is $45 off the original rate. These shoes are available in eight color options and great for road or treadmill running. They’re highly cushioned, lightweight, and features a mesh exterior to keep you highly breathable. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Pegasus Turbo Road Running Shoes $105 (Orig. $150)
- Air Force 1 React Sneakers $112 (Orig. $140)
- Winflo 10 Road Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- Air Max Flyknit Racer Next Nature $105 (Orig. $160)
- Structure 24 Road Running Shoes $78 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Downshifter 12 Running Shoes $54 (Orig. $70)
- Waffle Debut Vintage Sneakers $65 (Orig. $80)
- Free RN Road Running Shoes $81 (Orig. $100)
- Metcon 9 AMP Sneakers $129 (Orig. $160)
- Blazer Mid ’77 Sneakers $89 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals..
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!