Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Pavilion, Rain Drop Catcher, Shproty Pro, more

Apple event day has arrived with latest-generation iPhone models and Apple Watch wearables on the docket, but first let’s roundup all of today’s best iOS app deals. You’ll also want to scope out the deal we spotted this morning on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air as well as everything else in our Apple deal hub while you’re at it. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Pavilion: Touch Edition, Rain Drop Catcher, Panmorphia, Shproty Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mobile Mouse & Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Spring Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bleentoro Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vodobanka Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wall of insanity: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shproty Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Sonic Origins collection $22.50, Octopath Traveler II $40, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mindcell: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gaia Project: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Terra Mystica: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Achikaps Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Viticulture: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tera Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

Pavilion features:

Dubbed as a FOURTH-PERSON PUZZLING ADVENTURE, Pavilion throws you directly into its mysterious and atmospheric world without any tutorials or beginning explanations. A puzzle game portrayed through exploration and audio-visual imagery fully realized in beautiful hand-crafted 2D artwork and an otherworldly soundscape. Dreamy ambient tunes from space-music pioneer Tony Gerber brings a great contemplative mood to the experience of Pavilion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!