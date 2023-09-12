BLACK+DECKER’s 40V cordless hedge trimmer returns to lowest price in 2 years for $100

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, this 22% discount is a return to the lowest price we have tracked in two years, coming in $23 above the all-time low from 2020 and $16 under our previous mention. With its 40V Lithium Ion battery and 22-inch dual-action blades, this trimmer delivers power and speed – able to cut up to 6,000 square feet of hedges per charge with less vibration for faster trimming. Its wrap around handle provides better control in vertical and horizontal trimming application, and its full-length trigger features a soft grip handle for added comfort during use.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the BLACK+DECKER 20-inch Hedge Trimmer with Saw for $54. With slightly smaller 20-inch dual-action blades, It isn’t battery powered like the model above, but for nearly half the price, along with the use of an extension cord, it’s definitely still worth consideration.

And to expand your arsenal of lawn care equipment, check out the Greenworks 24V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw and 20-inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo. This kit trades in the loud and smelly gas engine for a eco-friendly 24V battery that will allow you to keep your trees and hedges trimmed and healthy, while also saving you from regular fuel costs.

BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer Features:

HIGH PERFORMANCE CORDLESS HEDGE TRIMMER – Powerful 40V MAX Lithium-Ion hedge trimmer for hedges, shrubs, and branches up to 3⁄4 in.

DUAL-ACTION BLADE – Hardened steel dual-action blade for reduced vibration while trimming

EASY TO OPERATE – Lightweight and easy to maneuver with ergonomic wraparound auxiliary handle and integrated vibration reduction

RECHARGEABLE, INTERCHANGEABLE BATTERY – 40V MAX* Lithium-Ion battery works with all other BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX* products

