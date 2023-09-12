Create your own exotic wood iPhone 15 case with Alto’s unique laser engraving [Exclusive deal]

Alto is now ready to start shipping your custom wood iPhone 15 cases. This is a small family operation we explored for the first time last year, coming away impressed with its unique approach to handcrafting natural wood iPhone 15 cases with custom laser engraving that makes it stand out from the sea of plastic and leather models out there. The brand is introducing a series of new pre-made designs as well as new finishes and woods to its collection for folks that want to leverage its, frankly, quite fantastic made-to-order online customization setup. Head below for a closer look at the now available custom Alto wood iPhone 15 cases as well as our exclusive discount code.

New custom Alto wood iPhone 15 cases

For those that might not be familiar with the brand just yet, its cases are made from hand-sourced local woods straight out of FSC-certified lumber mills and distributors that are then treated with a water-based and food-safe seal. The frame itself is crafted from biodegradable and recyclable components.

Alongside the truly natural and sometimes quite exotic woods used in the manufacturing, Alto applies a unique laser-engraved treatment to apply both your custom designs and its pre-made options – you can check out our custom 9to5Toys model from last year right here. This process results in a sort of burnt-in look that can deliver quite a notable level of detail – you can get a sample of what that looks like right here and via the imagery in this post.

Users can just upload a JPG of their choosing, select a wood-type/color, and then Alto will craft your bespoke wood iPhone 15 cases from scratch before shipping them out to you.

Alongside everything from natural blonde maple, and darker walnut treatments, you’ll also find detailed Bubinga woods with a knurled-like texture and standout grain patterns. This year, Alto informs us it has expanded its selection of woods with a new Olivewood (Swirl) as well as a maple tint known as Hunter alongside redwood burl and a figured walnut.

The Alto wood iPhone 15 cases generally range in price from $36 up to $57 or so for custom models, but as promised above, all 9to5 readers can score 10% off (just about) everything on the site using code 9TO5MAC at checkout right now – the discount might automatically apply when you follow this link.

