Renpho’s Smart Bathroom Scale tracks 13 key body metrics for all-time low $24 (Reg. $34)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonFitness TrackerRenpho
$10 off $24

Amazon is offering the Renpho Smart Bathroom Scale for $23.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $5 off coupon. Bouncing between $34 and $29 most of the year, this 29% discount is a new all-time low, coming in just $1 under the previous lowest markdown that recurred every few months. This scale is designed to track and analyze 13 key body composition metrics: weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, BMR, bone mass, metabolic age, fat-free bodyweight, body water, protein, and muscle mass. The scale connects to your phone over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and will be able to sync the measured data through the Renpho app to Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, and more. Your entire household will also be able to use this scale thanks to its ability to recognize an unlimited amount of users in Wi-Fi mode. It even has a pregnancy mode that delivers safe, non-electrical current measurements for pregnant women, and a baby mode for weighing your little ones.

You can also earn an extra 5% in savings when bundling the above scale along with any of these Renpho heating pads:

You can also head over to our fitness tracker hub for more workout tech deals.

RENPHO Smart Bathroom Scale Features:

Are you ready to take your health and fitness to the next level? Look no further than the RENPHO Smart Body Scale! Sync your data with the Renpho Health App, and seamlessly connect your progress to other apps like MyFitnessPal, Samsung Health, and Google Fit, to get a complete picture of your wellness journey. The RENPHO Health App is your personal health assistant that tracks and analyzes 13 key body composition metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and metabolic age. The RENPHO Health App offers easy-to-read charts and graphs that allow you to monitor your progress every step of the way.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
Renpho

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Rock out to Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio 6 portable sp...
SANDMARC’s gorgeous leather iPhone 15 cases are h...
CASETiFY launches new Ultra Bounce and Impact Ring Stan...
Dive into your deep-fried cravings with Elite Gourmet...
Incipio has its own MagSafe fine woven iPhone 15 case t...
ZAGG iPhone 15 MagSafe cases debut in 12 different styl...
Today’s best Android app deals: Lumino City, Trai...
ALLPOWERS’ S2000 Pro Solar Generator with 200W pa...
Load more...
Show More Comments