Renpho’s Smart Bathroom Scale tracks 13 key body metrics for all-time low $24 (Reg. $34)

Amazon is offering the Renpho Smart Bathroom Scale for $23.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $5 off coupon. Bouncing between $34 and $29 most of the year, this 29% discount is a new all-time low, coming in just $1 under the previous lowest markdown that recurred every few months. This scale is designed to track and analyze 13 key body composition metrics: weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, BMR, bone mass, metabolic age, fat-free bodyweight, body water, protein, and muscle mass. The scale connects to your phone over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and will be able to sync the measured data through the Renpho app to Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, and more. Your entire household will also be able to use this scale thanks to its ability to recognize an unlimited amount of users in Wi-Fi mode. It even has a pregnancy mode that delivers safe, non-electrical current measurements for pregnant women, and a baby mode for weighing your little ones.

You can also earn an extra 5% in savings when bundling the above scale along with any of these Renpho heating pads:

Renpho Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders $25 (Reg. $40)

(Reg. $40) Renpho Gray Weighted Heating Pad for Back Pain $38 (Reg. $60)

(Reg. $60) Renpho Blue Weighted Heating Pad for Back Pain $38 (Reg. $60)

RENPHO Smart Bathroom Scale Features:

