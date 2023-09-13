Best price of the year takes $60 off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $170

Through the end of the day, Amazon is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $169.99 shipped. Also matched over at Best Buy. Only available in the graphite black colorway, today’s offer lands from the usual $230 price tag. It’s $60 off and on top of just beating our previous mention by $8, is now a new 2023 low. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

A far more compelling value, the Anker Liberty 4 NC earbuds are some of the best models on the market – especially at the $100 price tag. These are an instant hit here at 9to5Toys, walking away with a glowing lasting impression from our hands-on review. While that feature covers all the reasons we love these new earbuds, highlights like 50-hour battery life, reliable ANC, and adjustable EQ settings are some standouts that let the Liberty 4 NC punch well above their weight class.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last week on Monday and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

