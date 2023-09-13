SUPCASE and i-Blason debut rugged iPhone 15 cases with unique gradient designs, more

SUPCASE and i-Blason today are on the scene with the brand’s latest cases for the new iPhone 15 smartphones from Apple. Delivering different takes on more rugged form-factors, the new debuts arrive with some savings attached for 9to5 readers.

SUPCASE debuts two new iPhone 15 cases

We’ve featured SUPCASE several times here at 9to5Toys, and even with its largest generation of cases, these are still some of the more unique offerings on the market. For its latest collection, the brand is back with a fresh lineup for the iPhone 15. There are notably two different models hitting the scene for Apple’s latest handsets, both of which are on the more durable side.

First up is the signature UB PRO MAG from SUPCASE, which sets itself apart from other models on the market with a two-piece construction that has a built-in screen protector. MagSafe is also going to be another major selling point on the PRO MAG case, which helps earn the cover its Mag name. These covers are designed to survive harsh environments and unpredictable conditions.

Then there’s the more standard UB Pro. There’s still a two-part build, just without the more rugged take on the form-factor compared to the Mag counterpart. But all of that tech is largely the same as previous releases. Now new this year for the iPhone 15 series, this Unicorn Beetle PRO case arrives in fresh gradient colorways. These designs offer a more unique look that fade from clear into more colorful shades of green, blue, or purple.

Those designs round out the $27 package alongside a built-in kickstand that sports three different viewing angles. It also doubles as a ring holder for getting a better grip while the device is in your hand.

Right now at launch, you can use code 159TO5MAC to lock-in some extra savings and score your new iPhone 15 a case for less. You can check out the entire iPhone 15 collection from SUPCASE right here, too.

There’s also the latest from i-Blason out today, with its new iPhone 15 Ares Mag. The case was entirely new last year, and is now getting its first upgrade for the new 2023 version of Apple’s smartphone. It’s available on all of the different iPhone 15 models, and arrives with much of the same 2-piece design as the new offering from SUPCASE. It combines shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate into a single package for protecting your handset, with a built-in screen protector really leaning into that 360-degree coverage.

The i-Blason Ares Mag iPhone 15 case also sports 20-foot drop protection, and on top of the raised edges to keep the screen and cameras safe, there’s also port covers for keeping out water or debris. One of the best parts is that you won’t have to choose protection of style, as it comes in Grey, Navy, White, Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Seafoam colorways.

Pricing starts at under $26 right now with launch discounts, as the cases are now available on Amazon and direct from the official i-Blason storefront.

