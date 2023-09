Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops to $27 ahead of iPhone 15 pre-orders (Reg. $39)

StandBy mode is officially launching on Monday before iPhone 15 units begin arriving next week, and now we’re seeing a well-timed discount on Apple’s official MagSafe charger. Now on sale courtesy of the Amazon-owned retailer Woot, the in-house magnetic charger sells for $26.99 after code TECHY3 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $39 and currently selling for $33 at Amazon, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen this summer at $12 off. It clocks in at $2 under our previous mention and is the best discount in months. Head below for more.

Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17 this Monday, you can lock-in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode. Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an upcoming iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, or 12 series handset.

If you’re wondering which stand Apple used in the marketing materials above, it’s the Forté MagSafe stand from Twelve South. A 9to5 favorite, this is a notable solution for propping your iPhone 14 up while it charges. This model sells for $40 right now, and is the perfect companion to the MagSafe charger sale above. But for a more affordable solution to prep for StandBy mode coming to iOS 17 officially this fall, pairing your new MagSafe charger with one of elago’s MS3 stand is a great idea. It’ll let you convert the simple MagSafe pad into a stand, with an aluminum build that is the perfect upgrade for your desk or nightstand setup. It’ll let you take full advantage of the new smart display mode from Apple, too, and sells for just $25.

Today also saw the latest debut from Twelve South land on store shelves ahead of the iPhone 15 shipping, and it’s a perfect alternative to the in-house offering for those who want a more premium experience. We reviewed the new HiRise 3 Deluxe, walking away impressed by its 15W speeds and other notable inclusions.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

