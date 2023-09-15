ROKFORM debuts new rugged and clear iPhone 15 cases with MagSafe

ROKFORM is getting in on the iPhone 15 fanfare today by launching a new collection of cases and accessories for Apple’s latest handset. Taking a more durable approach, the company’s signature covers are back with both rugged and clear stylings to complement its usual ROKLOCK mount support and MagSafe integration.

ROKFORM is back with new iPhone 15 cases

This week we’re expecting to see every smartphone case manufacturer get in on the action and release a new lineup of iPhone 15 cases. Just like in years past, ROKFORM is out with a refreshed lineup of covers, of which the 2023 collection comes centered around the new Rugged and Crystal series of iPhone 15 cases.

Each one of these new covers sports the same design that we’ve come to expect from the company. There are two different form factors, each with its own level of protection. The ROKFORM signature clear case arrives with a Crystal naming scheme that still manages to work in its military-grade protection while showing off the look of your handset.

If you’re after something more durable, the ROKFORM Rugged iPhone 15 case carries over the same signature features into a slightly different form factor. The transparent back has been replaced with a texturized backplate. It has beefier molding around the frame, with some extra protection on the corners to help defend against drops.

One of the more unique parts of ROKFORM’s collection of cases is that each one integrates into its ROKLOCK ecosystem. The back of each cover has a small little rubber insert that can be pulled out to reveal a locking mechanism that lets you attach your smartphone to various mounts. It’s a far more secure offering than your typical MagSafe connection, though you’ll still of course be able to reply on Apple’s own mounting and charging tech too.

That means you can take advantage of the brand’s existing accessories. Really leaning into the security of its mounting tech, the motorcycle and bike mounts help ensure your iPhone 15 isn’t going anywhere during rides with designs that can be mounted at various places on your vehicle: your handlebars, the stem, and more. If you’d just prefer sticking with MagSafe, ROKFORM also has a collection of MagSafe gear like its MagSafe Sport Ring or car mounts.

Both the new ROKFORM Rugged and Clear iPhone 15 cases are now available for purchase and sell for $69.99 each.

To go alongside the launch of its new iPhone 15 cases, ROKFORM is also giving away free screen protectors (a $30 value). Helping ensure that your new smartphone is covered from head to toe, the company is making it a bit more affordable to completely protect your handset with the promotion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

