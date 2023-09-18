Synology’s new DS723+ 2-bay NAS on sale for only the second time at $419

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Synology DS723+ 2-bay NAS. Normally selling for $450, it’s now marked down to $419 shipped. Those $31 in savings arrive as only the second discount since beginning to ship earlier in the spring, with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. As one of Synology’s most capable 2-bay units ever, the new DS723+ arrives with some power features that step it up from your average NAS. There’s dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots inside, as well as support for Synology’s expansion units for growing your storage pool down the line. I also love that it has support for an optional 10GbE NIC to upgrade its networking capabilities, too. We further explore what to expect from the performance of its onboard AMD Ryzen R1600 processor in our launch coverage.

By default, the DS723+ only rocks a pair of standard Gigabit ports. But if you’re looking to use the expansion slot, you can leverage some of your savings towards the Synology 10GbE network card. It’s as good of an add-on as they come for anyone who needs the speedier connection.

For something a bit more affordable, we just found the Synology DS224+ NAS to be the brand’s perfect entry-point for those who need a little extra power. It’s not going to be quite as upgradeable or powerful as the DS723+, but will still be able to handle some more intensive tasks. Its $300 price tag makes it a touch more affordable than even the discount found above, too. We break down all the perks of the brand’s latest release in our hands-on review.

Synology DS723+ features:

The Synology DS723+ is a 2-bay compact and flexible NAS solution that can be adjusted and expanded as your needs change, with optional support for up to seven drives, faster networking, and NVMe SSDs for caching or additional storage pools. Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), it offers a flexible all-in-one solution for data sharing, synchronization, backup, and surveillance.

