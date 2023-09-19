BLUETTI delivers hundreds in savings on its versatile module portable power stations

BLUETTI – a leader in providing eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use – is offering some notable price drops on a series of its portable off-grid power stations and solar bundles right now. Its gear can be wonderful additions to off-grid adventuring setups and powering a campsite, but developing a comprehensive emergency kit is an invaluable practice to ensure comfort, constant communication, and to protect your family as well. While to some it might seem pointless in the moment, most folks will be thankful they were prepared if the time comes. And we know these units can be pricey, but BLUETTI is now offering some solid deals to help the cause, delivering hundreds of dollars in savings on various portable power station configurations to meet a range of different needs. Head below for a closer look.

BLUETTI’s off-grid and emergency-ready power stations

Alongside everything from non-perishable food, portable water supplies, medications, a first aid kit, flashlights, batteries, and more, a portable power supply can also be very important in emergency situations. But whether for a major power outage, inclement and dangerous weather scenarios, or other forced off-grid situations, having portable power supply like BLUETTI’s range can ensure you’re at the ready, if even just to allow smart devices to be charged for communication purposes for extended periods of time, but can also come in handy for rechargeable lighting, heating, and much more.

BLUETTI’s versatile AC300+B300 modular system

BLUETTI’s AC300+B300 modular system delivers a 3,000W AC pure sine wave inverter with a 3,072Wh capacity expandable to 12,288Wh with additional B300 battery units. This versatile system can grow with your needs as they come – it can even provide 24/7 UPS battery backup for a home when fully upgraded – but ensures you’re ready right from the get go for the most important power needs. It features an LiFePO4 battery that provides 3,500+ life cycles to 80%, seven different ways to recharge depending on what’s available to you at the moment (AC outlets, solar, a car, generators, a lead-acid battery, and a combination of solar and AC), and provides a wealth of connectivity options:

6 x 120V/20A AC Outlets

1 x 120V/30A TT-30

1 x 100W Max USB-C

2 x 5V/3A USB-A

1 x 12V/30A DC (RV Outlet)

1 x 24V/10A DC (Car Outlet)

2 x 15W Max wireless charging pad

We are now seeing some solid price drops on this model along with the compatible PV200 solar panels – the AC300 has a solar charging capacity of 2,400W – to provide some recharge capabilities using only the sun (or in combination with AC outlets for even faster power-ups):

AC300+B300 $2,599 (Reg. $2,999)

(Reg. $2,999) AC300+B300 w/ 2 x PV200 solar panels $3,397 (Reg. $3,897)

(Reg. $3,897) AC300+B300 w/ 3 x PV200 solar panels $3,846 (Reg. $4,346)

(Reg. $4,346) B300+D050S DC Charging Enhancer $1,999 (Reg. $2,198)

BLUETTI EP500

The BLUETTI EP500 takes things up a notch for folks who need even more portable power reserve with a 5100Wh LiFePO4, a 2000W pure sine wave output, and a UPS Mode/Flexible UPS Mode, all of which is packed into a movable portable power station with integrated wheels.

The EP500 provides the following connectivity options:

4x 110V AC

1x 100W PD USB-C

2 x Quick Charging USB-A

2x 5VDC USB-A

1x 12V DC, 10A cigarette jack

1x 12V DC, 30A RV

2x 12V DC, 10A Total DC 5521

2x 5/7.5/10/15W wireless charging pad

Alongside app monitoring/control and the touchscreen panel, it delivers 15 outlet sources “to run your entire party, family camping trip, cabin workshops, or even your whole house for a day or two in the event of an unexpected outage.” It can power everything from smartphones and laptops to air conditioners and even electric vehicles.

EP500 $3,999

EP500 w/ 3 x PV200 solar panels $4,896 (Reg. $5,346)

