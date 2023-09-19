Carter’s Baby Love Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $3

Carter’s is currently having its Baby Love Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide with deals starting from $3. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable styles from this sale is the Baby Thermal Jumpsuit that’s currently marked down to $10, which is $12 off the original rate. This jumpsuit is available in two color options and it’s available in sizing from newborn to 24-months. The snap bottom makes it easy for diaper changes and the thermal material is a great option for fall outings. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Carter’s include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sperry Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and free delivery on all orders.

