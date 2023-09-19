LEGO officially reveals new 1,500-piece Winter Village Alpine Lodge launching on October 1

After offering a first look at the new LEGO Winter Village set earlier in the month, today the company is ready to officially take the wraps off the new set. Arriving on October 1, the new LEGO Alpine Lodge delivers the latest expansion to your festive display with over 1,500 included bricks and five minifigures.

LEGO expands Winter Village with new Alpine Lodge

The 14th LEGO Winter Village set has been officially revealed! Joining a catalog of some of the best kits to ever hit store shelves, the new LEGO Alpine Lodge is officially being announced. As set number 10325, this year’s festive model stacks up to a wintery hotel with some other festive inclusions we’ll circle back to in just a moment. Everything does fittingly center around the lodge itself, which arrives as a two-story building.

This part of the set uses most of the 1,517 included bricks, which all go toward assembling one of the more detailed facades we’ve seen from a LEGO set period – let alone the Winter Village collection. There’s some beautiful brickwork used to pull off the log cabin feel, which is complete with some red and green floors and an adorable sign that reads “Two Pines Inn” hanging right next to the front door.

The inside of the set is also fully furnished with some interior details. There’s a command area on the ground floor complete with a Christmas tree and fireplace, as well as some chairs and other decor. Moving up to the second story, there’s a pair of beds and a door to go out onto the balcony. And sneaking in some extra details, the attic area has also been converted into another bedroom. This one has just a single bed in the center, with a yellow present at the foot of the bed. So at least someone has been good this year! The rest of the model is actually lacking the usual overflow of presents that we tend to see with these Winter Village sets.

There’s also five minifigures being included with the new LEGO Winter Village Alpine Lodge. There’s an inn keeper to go with the hotel itself, as well as a skier, a kid playing hockey, a snowmobile driver, and a sweater-clad woman. You’re also getting some wildlife in the set, with figures of a cat, squirrel, and bird to make the place feel just a bit more lively.

The LEGO Winter Village collection will officially be having its next set hit store shelves come October. The new Alpine Lodge (10325) will be selling for $99.99 when it does arrive next month, too. LEGO Insiders members (formerly LEGO VIP) will be able to score this set a touch early on October 1 before an official debut on October 4.

Today’s official reveal for the new LEGO Alpine Lodge set for 2023 joins previous installments in the Winter Village series. Last year, we saw the Holiday Main Street debut to join other previous releases like Santa’s Visit from 2021, the Elf Club House of 2020, and Gingerbread House from the year prior.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that we have some high-resolution photos to really enjoy, I am loving how the new Alpine Lodge turned out. And now that it’s a massive change, but the name is far better than the original Winter Lodge set title that we had reported on originally.

This is easily going to be yet another classic addition to the Winter Village lineup, with 2023 being yet another year where I wish I had started collecting these ages ago. Our readers seem pretty keen on bringing this one to their collections, too, as the poll we ran at the start of September showed the build to be pretty popular.

