Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 15 screen protector 3-pack $13 (Save 25%), more

ESR via Amazon is now discounting three of its iPhone 15 Tempered Glass Screen Protectors to $12.74 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $17, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside a new low. This is the first discount since launching last week. If you’re looking to make sure your iPhone 15 is protected right out of the box when it gets here on Friday, these screen protectors from ESR will do the trick while also costing you less. The tempered glass design is cut just for Apple’s new handset and helps keep your screen free of scratches and even micro-abrasions. ESR even includes an applicator to help make sure everything is lined up perfectly.

Military-Grade Defense: ultra-tough tempered glass resists up to 33 lb of force to keep your screen and lenses well defended against drops, bumps, and scratches. The hard tempered glass stops scratches in their tracks so your iPhone 15’s screen and lenses stay in pristine, flawless condition. 2.5D micro-curved edges follow the exact contours of your iPhone 15 screen to ensure a seamless fit, for better protection and to prevent dust buildup, with just enough space around the sides for a case

