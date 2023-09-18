Anker’s 15W MagSafe charging cube hits $120 (Reg. $150), more chargers from $12

Anker 15W MagSafe Cube

Through the end of the day, Amazon is marking down an assortment of Anker charging accessories. Shipping is free across the board or in orders over $25. A favorite has the new Anker 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube marked down to $119.99. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and the second-best price this year. It’s $7.50 under our previous mention and clocking in at within $8 of the low from back on Prime Day. As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene earlier this year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market – as you’ll find in our roundup of the best StandBy mounts.

If you’re looking for discounts on all-new gear to pair with your upcoming iPhone 15, we’re also tracking some of the first chances to save on Anker’s new Nano accessories. These clock in across several different form-factors, including power banks, wall chargers, and more – but all of them start from $11 and sport USB-C as the star of the show.

Make charging a snap and enjoy 15W high-speed charging every time, thanks to the official MagSafe module. Charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 50% in just 47 minutes. All-in-one wireless charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Conveniently read texts or watch videos while charging your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

