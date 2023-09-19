Add this Spigen 30W USB-C power bank to your iPhone 15 kit down at $33.50 (Reg. $53)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcPack 30W USB-C Power Bank for $33.78 shipped. This model first hit Amazon back in June at $60 and has since dropped down to carry a $53 regular price tag. Today’s deal delivers a solid 36% price drop and comes in to match the lowest we have tracked since release – this is only the second time it has dropped this low. Measuring out at 4.57 by 1.97 by 1.16 inches, this is a compact USB-C power bank ready to support your new iPhone 15 when it lands on your doorstep as early as this Friday. It boasts a 10,000mAh battery inside with support for 30W Power Delivery 3.0 and 25W PPS alongside the included 3.3-foot USB-C cable. More details below.

While it’s not going to be able to keep up with the 30W model above, this Anker 10,000mAh model also won’t cost nearly as much. In combination with an on-page coupon you’ll find on Amazon right now, you can score this 12W model for just over $10.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

If you’re in the market for something more high-end, the ongoing deal we spotted on the SHARGE STORM2 Slim is worth a look. This one is now down to $119 shipped from the usual $200 price tag with double the battery capacity and up to 130W output in a slick, see-through form-factor. Give it a closer look while the price is still right in yesterday’s coverage.

Compact Powerhouse: Spigen ArcPack Power Bank boasts a generous 10000mAh capacity, perfectly compatible with iPhone and Galaxy devices and more.

Lightning-Fast Charging: Experience the convenience of PD PPS 30W high-speed charging and recharging capabilities. The Type C port supports 30W Power Delivery 3.0 and 25W PPS, delivering rapid power replenishment for your devices.

Sleek and Stylish Design: Eeasily fits into your pocket for convenient portability. Its sleek edges and premium materials not only enhance durability but also elevate its fashion quotient, making it perfect for flights, business trips, outdoor adventures, concerts, and social hang-outs.

Universal Compatibility : Usb c power bank compact + Compatible with iPhone, galaxy, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch devices and more

