SHARGE’s transparent STORM power banks start at $119 all-time lows (Reg. $200+)

The Internet at large loves SHARGE’s lineup of transparent portable chargers, and so do we at 9to5Toys. Today, we’re tracking the best price to date on a pair of its power banks, of which the duo is headlined by the STORM2 Slim 130W 20,000mAh Power Bank at $119 shipped. Available direct from the Sharge online storefront, today’s offer lands from the usual $200 price tag in order to land at $81 off. This is well below our previous $135 mention, saving you an extra $16 in the process. Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review from the start of the year for a closer look. Head below for more.

If you need an even more capable mobile charging accessory, there’s also the higher-end SHARGE Storm 2 100W 25,600mAh Power Bank. This model is now on sale over at Amazon, clocking in at $169.15. Down from $229, this 26% price cut is actually matching the best price of the year. The Storm 2 steps up to offer a 25,600mAh internal battery that’s backed by the same transparent form-factor. It has a 100W USB-C port on the outside, as well as a USB-A slot and an onboard screen.

After just rebranding from Shargeek to SHARGE, the brand also launched the first actively-cooled MagSafe power bank. Its new IceMag charger is perfect for iPhone 15 Pro and its amazing new gaming capabilities offered by the A17 Pro chip, with a design that’ll keep your handset topped off and cool at the same time. We break down the experience in our launch coverage.

SHARGE Storm 2 Power Bank features:

With a massive 25600mAh capacity, the Shargeek storm 2 power bank can provide iPhone(18W) up to 7 charges, MacBook(45W) up to 1.2 charges, iPad(30W) up to 2.5 charges, Go Pro/DSLR up to 15 charges, powering for days, but it only needs 90 minutes to be fully recharged. The portable phone charger’s on-display power management system visualizes the battery life, output distribution, running temp, and DC voltage adjustment in a clear, concise, and intuitive way, showing you the whole process of charging.

