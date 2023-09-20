BLUETTI’s new EP800 at-home modular power station has an up to 19,840Wh battery capacity

BLUETTI is now launching its latest power station, repositioning its usual portable approach for a more home-centric solution. The new BULETTI EP800 arrives with LiFePO4 batteries to go alongside a modular design that can expanded with up to 19,840Wh of total battery backup.

BLUETTI debuts new EP800 at-home power station

We’ve been writing about all of the different ways that BLUETTI and its portable power stations can add a little extra peace of mind to your setup in an emergency, let alone the fun from bringing one camping or tailgating. But now the company is shifting gears to bring that same reliability to your home. BLUETTI has been noting the surging demand for at-home battery backups as of late, with frequent power outages leaving homeowners in the dark – quite literally, too.

Which is where the new BLUETTI EP800 comes into play. The new home battery backup connects right into your home’s existing wiring in order to help fight off power surges and outright outages. It comes based around LiFePO4 power cells and can dish out upwards of 7,600W of power at either 120V or 240V.

Modularity is also built right into the experience, with BLUETTI employing an expandable design for the new EP800 that allows you to add multiple battery packs into the equation. That brings the baseline 9,920Wh of energy from the starter kit up to 19,840Wh when paired with the expansion units included in some of the kits. The end result is a flexible amount of battery capacity that is able to suit a wide range of use cases.

So if you’re just looking to have reliable access to charge your smartphones and other gadgets over a prolonged period while keeping the lights on, or want to keep living life just like the grid was still supplying power, this system has your back. It can support even some of the more power hungry appliances out there from air conditioners and heaters to stovetops, ovens, dryers, and power tools.

Alongside just working with your existing power setup, the BLUETTI EP800 can also be refueled from a solar input. So if your home is already equipped with a solar panel array, or you plan to add on in the future, you’re covered with with dual MPPT charge controllers that can maximize solar energy intake at a rate of 9,000W. You can also monitor the recharging, as well as your current power draw from the companion app.

Now available for purchase, the BLUETTI EP800 launches direct from the company’s official website. Pricing starts at $5,999 for the baseline kit that includes the EP800 alongside a pair of B500 expansion batteries. There are also two higher-capacity solutions available, with the battery backup coming paired with three of the expansions at $8,999, as well as the EP800 with four B500 units at $11,999.

Try BLUETTI EP800 Free for 30 Days. BLUETTI is currently running an Energy Freedom Program to help households reduce their energy bills and achieve power independence. 30 households in California with monthly bills over $100 can apply for a free trial of the EP800 system for a full month. After the trial, they can either return the product at no cost or keep it for an incredible 40% off the retail price. Give it a try as the trial is totally money and worry-free. All it takes is a few clicks to sign up, and BLUETTI will take care of everything from shipping to installation. Limited offer, grab it now!

