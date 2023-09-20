Columbia takes up to 75% off its web specials with jackets, vests, pullovers, more from $12

Columbia’s Web Specials are currently marked down up to 75% off with code SAVENOW at checkout. During this sale you can easily update your fall outerwear with deals on jackets, vests, pullovers, pants, accessories, and more. Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.) The men’s Titan Pass Lightweight Half-Zip Pullover is a fantastic layering piece for fall outings. It’s currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $80. This pullover pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, chino pants, and can be layered under vests or jackets as well. You can choose from three color options and it has stylish logos on the front and back of the pullover. Rated 4/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

