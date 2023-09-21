ALLPOWER’s compact 288Wh portable power station falls 25% to new all-time low for $149

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS 288Wh Portable Power Station for $149 shipped. This is the second discount that we have tracked for this year, the first of which happening back in January for only two days. Down from $200, this is a 25% discount that marks a new all-time low. This compact and lightweight power station comes equipped for a 288Wh capacity with one 5V wireless charger at the top, as well as nine ports to cover all you device-charging needs: two AC ports, two DC ports, three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and one car port. It also features four ways to charge – up to six hours via the AC port or with a 100W solar panel, and up to seven hours via the car or USB-C port. Through Bluetooth, you can connect your Apple or Android devices for in-time status updates and easier control. Learn more below.

If you’re in need of something that can hold a lot more juice to dish out, Amazon is also offering the ALLPOWERS S1500 Portable Power Station for $489, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. This power station offers a 1,092Wh capacity and 1,500W (peak 3,000W) huge AC output, boasting 11 ports in all: four AC ports, three USB-A ports, two DC ports, one USB-C port, and one car outlet.

And for the absolute largest power banking, check out our past coverage of the ALLPOWERS R4000 Portable Home Battery, boasting an impressive 3,600Wh, and an expandable capacity up to 21,600Wh by linking up to five R4000s together.

ALLPOWERS 288Wh Portable Power Station Features:

【Widely Range of Application】:The backup battery power supply is powerful enough to meet different kinds of electricity demands usage for emergency, outdoors, home, travel, camping, road trips. Portable power source supports charging mobile phones, laptop, computers, GPS, walkie talkies, cameras, drones, holiday lights, in-car appliances and more. Portable power station use pure sine wave inverter, which working faster, quieter, safer and more stable.

【Phone Remote Control】: ALLPOWERS App supports iOS 9.0 or above /Android 4.3 or above. Ultimate wireless stability, with Bluetooth technology that connects your devices in a wink. The portable power station can be start easily and reliably.

【Portable Power Source & Emergency Light】: The rechargeable portable power station weighs only 7.5lbs and a solid handle design makes it easy to take backup battery power supply to everywhere. Built with two white LED flashlight, which could give off 2 lighting modes (steady light, flashing light SOS mode)

【What You Get】: ALLPOWERS provides unprecedented 5 YEARS product warranty and 24*7 friendly customer service. Package list: 1* ALLPOWERS 300W Portable power station, 1* AC adapter and cable , 1* User guide.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!