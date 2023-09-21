Logitech’s reimagined G502 X LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse hits all-time low of $100

Amazon is offering the Logitech G502 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.85 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Down from $140, after spending most of the year bouncing above $125, this 29% discount marks a new all-time low. It comes in $12 under our previous mention, and just $9 above the current going used rate. Reinvented from the legacy of the popular G502 design, this wireless mouse has been redesigned for better speed, reliability, actuation, and response. Featuring LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity, this mouse can connect to your computer via its built-in Bluetooth and 2.4GHz profiles. Its also been equipped with a HERO 25K gaming sensor that is precise “down to the sub-micron level for high-precision accuracy with zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration” for high-end gameplay. You’ll also find that it has been given a new DPI shift button for preferred customization, as well as a dual-mode scroll wheel for more personalized controls. A nice little bonus is the fact that this mouse is compatible with Logitech’s POWERPLAY wireless charging mats so you can charge and play at the same time.

Amazon is also seeing a 29% discount on the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $63.71. It can communicate with your PC at up to 2,000Hz, which is “twice the speed of standard gaming mice,” ensuring smooth and fast response times. It features eight fully programmable buttons with customizable macros and button remaps, and a nine-zone RGB backlighting that includes an integrated light bar with five individually-addressed RGB LEDs for a near-unlimited combination of customizable color palettes. The battery will give you up to 50 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge, while the contoured shape of its body gives you a comfortable fit and includes two interchangeable side grips.

And for an even cheaper option, check out the EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse, carrying the title of “world’s first triple-sensor mouse,” this device uses dual-LOD sensors paired with a Pixart 3335 optical sensor for fluid and accurate on-screen cursor movement.

Logitech G502 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse Features:

LIGHTFORCE switches: All-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response, for hours of performance gaming

LIGHTSPEED wireless: This wireless mouse features pro-grade connectivity, with an updated protocol achieving a 68 percent faster response rate than the previous generation and improved reliability

HERO 25K gaming sensor: Incredibly precise down to the sub-micron for high-precision accuracy with zero smoothing/filtering/acceleration for high gaming performance every time on the computer

Redesigned DPI-shift button: This cordless optical gaming mouse features a reversible and removable DPI-shift button for precise customization depending on your grip and preference

Redesigned dual-mode scroll wheel: Switch between hyper-fast free spin and precise ratcheting mode, and tilt left and right for two additional personalizable controls

