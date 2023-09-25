ViewSonic 1080p projector casts up to 300-inch display for new all-time low of $480 (Reg. $610)

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic 1080p Projector for $479.99 shipped. Down from $610, after spending most of the summer plateaued between $510 and $550 before rising back up at the start of fall, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low and gives you a total $130 in savings. This projector offers a 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution and high-level brightness of 3,500 lumens for razor-sharp images and crystal-clear legibility, able to cast a screen up to 300 inches. With its low 16ms input latency, you’ll receive faster frame-by-frame action without concern for delays. Colors will seems more vibrant with the wide color gamut, which you can customize as different color profiles. It also comes featuring two HDMI ports and a built-in USB-A power output that can be used to also power wireless dongles.

If you’re looking for a cheaper and more portable option, Amazon is offering the ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector for $270. Equipped with a built-in battery that provides up to six hours of power on a single charge, it also features inputs such as HDMI, USB, USB-C, and a microSD drive alongside 12GB of local storage. It also possesses built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers, ensuring you won’t need to worry about lugging audio equipment along as well.

And to upgrade your home theater setup into smarter territories, check out the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector, which offers a screen size of 140 inches, and gives you 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss, and an adopted HDR 10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame – accomplished by generating animation frames between existing ones to give it a more fluid feel and look.

ViewSonic 1080p Projector Features:

SUPERSIZED MOVIES AND GAMES: High brightness 3500 Lumens 1080p projector with advanced visual features

EASY SETUP: 1.1x optical zoom, and vertical keystone

CINEMATIC COLORS: Exclusive Color technology offers a wide color gamut for beautiful image production in nearly any environment

REDUCED INPUT LATENCY: A low 16ms input latency provides faster frame-by-frame action for smooth images without delay

FLEXIBLE CONNECTIVITY: Supports most media players, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices with inputs such as Dual HDMI, Powered USB A

