Today’s best game deals: Xbox Batman and COD sales up to 85% off, MK 1 from $40, more

Microsoft has now kicked off a series of new digital game sales, including some featuring FPS titles, a season pass event, and the Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale at up to 67% off. But you’ll also find the new discounts headlined by the Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Sale, delivering up to 85% off over 40 games. This includes everything from Batman titles and Gotham Knights to Mortal Kombat 11 (you’ll find a deal on the new Mortal Kombat 1 down below), Injustice, LEGO games, and much more. This is a great time to shore up your back catalogue at a discount without having to leave the house or waiting for shipping. Browse through the Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Sale and the rest of the new Xbox sale events right here. Head below for everything else.

