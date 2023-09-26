Today’s best game deals: Xbox Batman and COD sales up to 85% off, MK 1 from $40, more

Microsoft has now kicked off a series of new digital game sales, including some featuring FPS titles, a season pass event, and the Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale at up to 67% off. But you’ll also find the new discounts headlined by the Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Sale, delivering up to 85% off over 40 games. This includes everything from Batman titles and Gotham Knights to Mortal Kombat 11 (you’ll find a deal on the new Mortal Kombat 1 down below), Injustice, LEGO games, and much more. This is a great time to shore up your back catalogue at a discount without having to leave the house or waiting for shipping. Browse through the Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Sale and the rest of the new Xbox sale events right here. Head below for everything else.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $5 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- Two digital Switch pre-orders for $100 (Reg. $120)
- Switch Online members only
- Super Mario RPG, Mario Bros. Wonder, Princes Peach Showtime!, much more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- TOEM eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Sparklite eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the NighteShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack eShop $32 (Reg. $80)
- LEGO 2K Drive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Romancing SaGa 3 eShop $5 (Reg. $29)
- EARTHLOCK eShop $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition $42 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5/XSX/Switch) from $40 at QVC w/ code NEWQVC30 (Reg. $70)
- Code for new accounts only
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $9 (Reg. $20)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5 pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Xbox pre-order $70
- Cyberpunk 2077 PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS5 $13 (Reg. $15+)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!