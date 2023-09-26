L.L. Bean offers new markdowns up to 70% off with deals from $8: Jackets, sweaters, more

L.L. Bean offers new fall markdowns up to 70% off with deals starting at $8. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on fall layering pieces such as sweatshirts, long-sleeve t-shirts, jackets, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this event is the Lakewashed Cotton Crewneck Sweater that’s marked down to $33. For comparison, this sweatshirt was originally priced at $65. This sweatshirt is available in eight color options and pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, khaki pants, and more. It was also designed with a specific wash so it feels perfectly broken-in from the very first wear. Rated 4.5/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!