L.L. Bean offers new markdowns up to 70% off with deals from $8: Jackets, sweaters, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLLBean
70% off from $8

L.L. Bean offers new fall markdowns up to 70% off with deals starting at $8. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on fall layering pieces such as sweatshirts, long-sleeve t-shirts, jackets, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this event is the Lakewashed Cotton Crewneck Sweater that’s marked down to $33. For comparison, this sweatshirt was originally priced at $65. This sweatshirt is available in eight color options and pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, khaki pants, and more. It was also designed with a specific wash so it feels perfectly broken-in from the very first wear. Rated 4.5/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

LLBean

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
This Cybersecurity skills bundle is now down to $40 (Re...
Tested: Anker’s new 10,000 mAh power bank is perf...
Echelon EX-3 smart connect fitness bike with 30-day pre...
Yeedi’s robotic vacuum automatically empties debris i...
Tested: MUJJO wraps your iPhone 15 completely in genuin...
Western Digital’s My Passport Ultra receives 38% ...
Score LEGO’s 1,300-piece AT-AT at the best of the...
Today’s best Android app deals: Down in Bermuda, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments