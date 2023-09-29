Score lululemon belt bags for $32 today at Woot (Reg. $47)

Woot is currently offering the popular lululemon belt bag for $31.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. To compare, the lululemon belt bag usually sells for $47 on Amazon and $38 on lululemon. During this sale you can choose from three color options and the strap is fully adjustable for convienience. This is a great gift for anyone who’s on the go to keep them hands-free and stylish. The interior easily holds essentials such as your iPhone as well as a card keys and more. I also love that the material can easily be wiped clean and it has a logo on the front as well for a fun touch. With over 14,000 positive reviews from lululemon customers, these bags are rated 4.7/5 stars. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out lululemon’s latest markdowns here with hundreds of styles from $9.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag features:

Exterior zippered pocket to secure your valuables

Interior pockets hold the essentials

Once you find your perfect fit, tuck the excess belt bag strap into the elastic loops

Phone, keys, wallet. Keep them close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.

