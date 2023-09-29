Score lululemon belt bags for $32 today at Woot (Reg. $47)

Woot is currently offering the popular lululemon belt bag for $31.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. To compare, the lululemon belt bag usually sells for $47 on Amazon and $38 on lululemon. During this sale you can choose from three color options and the strap is fully adjustable for convienience. This is a great gift for anyone who’s on the go to keep them hands-free and stylish. The interior easily holds essentials such as your iPhone as well as a card keys and more. I also love that the material can easily be wiped clean and it has a logo on the front as well for a fun touch. With over 14,000 positive reviews from lululemon customers, these bags are rated 4.7/5 stars. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out lululemon’s latest markdowns here with hundreds of styles from $9.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag features:
- Exterior zippered pocket to secure your valuables
- Interior pockets hold the essentials
- Once you find your perfect fit, tuck the excess belt bag strap into the elastic loops
- Phone, keys, wallet. Keep them close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.
