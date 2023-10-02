Score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger at all-time low of $37.50 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s official USB-C MagSafe 3 Cable for $37.49 shipped. This drops down from the usual $49 going rate and marks only the second discount of the year. It’s matching the all-time low for the first time since back in November of last year. This discount is as rare as they come for an official piece of Apple kit, especially if you’re looking to take advantage of Apple’s MagSafe tech away from your main setup.

Apple just recently refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The cable was then introduced for the new M2 MacBook Air, and now the very same charging cord is on sale and just like the one that came in the box. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

If you don’t want to score a spare magnetic charging cord for the everyday carry and would prefer to keep your setup as light as possible, scoring a typical USB-C cable is a much more versatile solution. Anker makes one of our favorite options on the market, with its PowerLine III Flow offering arriving at $22 or lessdepending on the length with seven different styles to choose from. It sports a premium rubbery casing to house the 100W charging capabilities.

Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. Pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

