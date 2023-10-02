Today’s best game deals: Immortals of Aveum $40 low, Zelda/Kirby Switch titles from $40, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70 $40

Today we are tracking the first notable deals on narrative-driven action game Immortals of Aveum. Now $39.99 shipped at both Amazon and GameStop, you’re looking at up to 43% in savings and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low and the first real price drop we have tracked since release there. If you were waiting for a nice price drop to give this one a go, now’s your chance. Players take on the role of Jak, an elite Triarch Magnus Batlemage armed with the ability to “unleash magic spells with deadly skill, and decimate legions of enemies in a game that defies FPS conventions.” The spell-based combat comes by way of more than 25 powers and 80 talents to carry you through “an endless struggle between Lucium and Rasharn over the control of magic. Jak and Lucium’s elite Immortals must race to uncover the mysteries of Aveum’s past, if there’s any hope of saving its future.” Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

