Today’s best game deals: Immortals of Aveum $40 low, Zelda/Kirby Switch titles from $40, more

Today we are tracking the first notable deals on narrative-driven action game Immortals of Aveum. Now $39.99 shipped at both Amazon and GameStop, you’re looking at up to 43% in savings and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low and the first real price drop we have tracked since release there. If you were waiting for a nice price drop to give this one a go, now’s your chance. Players take on the role of Jak, an elite Triarch Magnus Batlemage armed with the ability to “unleash magic spells with deadly skill, and decimate legions of enemies in a game that defies FPS conventions.” The spell-based combat comes by way of more than 25 powers and 80 talents to carry you through “an endless struggle between Lucium and Rasharn over the control of magic. Jak and Lucium’s elite Immortals must race to uncover the mysteries of Aveum’s past, if there’s any hope of saving its future.” Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Target Circle members select Nintendo Switch games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Target Circle members only
- Activate deal right here
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- SteamWorld Dig 2 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition pre-order $35
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Scarlet pre-order $95
- Plus The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- Pokémon Violet pre-order $95
- Plus The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch $55 (Reg. $60)
- Eastward eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- XCOM 2 Collection eShop $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Two digital Switch pre-orders for $100 (Reg. $120)
- Switch Online members only
- Super Mario RPG, Mario Bros. Wonder, Princes Peach Showtime!, much more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Sonic Origins Plus $28 (Reg. $40)
- Forspoken PS5 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5 pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Xbox pre-order $70
- Cyberpunk 2077 PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
