AT&T’s Fiber home Internet starts at $35 per month and now includes up to $200 gift cards

AT&T is making it more compelling to switch over to its Fiber home internet service this week, thanks to the launch of a new promotion. Right now to sweeten the pot, AT&T is offering new signups upwards of $200 in Visa rewards cards. Applying code EXTRA50 at checkout will secure yourself an additional $50, elevating the existing $100 bonus for 300Mb/s and 500Mb/s plans, or the $150 perk for Gigabit subscribers. Head below for a full rundown.

Today’s savings joins the other way you can save on AT&T Fiber Internet. Existing AT&T customers who already subscribe to the company for their wireless phone plans will be able to knock $20 per month off each of the fiber plans. That brings pricing down to as low as $35 per month, but there’s also three different tiers to choose from. That low price is available on the 300Mb/s plan, with the 500Mb/s upgrade running you $45. And if you want Gigabit speeds, that’s a $60 monthly fee.

The one catch for AT&T Fiber Internet is that it isn’t going to be available in every area. You can head over to AT&T’s website to learn more about if it’s available in your area.

More on the AT&T Fiber plan promotion:

New residential customers who purchase an AT&T Fiber plan (300Mbps or higher) and have or subscribe to an eligible AT&T postpaid wireless plan will receive a $20/mo bill credit applied towards the internet bill w/in 2 bills. Wireless billing and internet service addresses must match. Must maintain eligible services for continued receipt of promotional discount. Wireless and internet services billed separately. $150 REWARD CARD OFFER: Subj to change and may be discontinued at any time. Online only at att.com. For new residential AT&T Fiber customers only.

