Echelon Reflect smart connect fitness mirror with 30-day membership falls 60% to $400

Amazon is offering the Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror for $399.91 shipped. Starting off the year at its regular price tag of $1,000, through the first half of 2023 we saw markdowns to lower and lower prices before ultimately jumping back to its highs mid-summer. With the arrival of fall, discounts have also begun to increase once more, with today’s deal dropping down to the second-lowest price we have tracked, coming in just $10 above the all-time low. It also comes with an included 30-day Echelon premier membership valued at $12.

This fitness mirror stands 39 inches by 20 inches by 2 inches, and features a built-in camera to connect you with your choice of personal trainers for live sessions from the comfort of your home. With the included 30-day premier membership, you’ll gain access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes led by some of the best instructors through the app. Classes range from 5 to 45 minutes and are designed for beginners and pros alike, with workouts that include cardio, HIIT, boxing, kickboxing, strength training, zumba, yoga, pilates, and even celebrity workouts. Your one membership will grant access to these features for up to five users.

And if you’re also in the market for larger workout equipment to challenge yourself further, check out our coverage of the Echelon EX-3 smart connect fitness bike. It comes equipped with 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance for varying intensities, and includes a handlebar-mounted 180-degree rotating console that holds your tablet or other devices for video workouts. Like the above deal, it also includes a 30-day premier membership.

Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror features:

View your reflection on screen as your trainer guides you step by step to ensure your form and technique is accurate for the best results possible. This beautiful wall decor requires zero footprint, yet it delivers a multitude of motivating training methods. The Reflect will fit in at any high-end gym, hotel, residential space or commercial space. And our specially made bracket secures the Reflect flush against the wall.

