Stay in shape this winter with a connected Echelon EX-3 down at $300 (Reg. up to $800)

As part of its latest Echelon sale running from now through October 6, Woot is now offering the EX3 model smart connected exercise bike for $299.99 shipped. This one can regularly fetch as much $800 but often times drops into the $400 to $600 range at Amazon, and sometimes much lower than that. Today’s deal comes in at $15 below our previous mention on a limited-time Amazon on-page coupon offer and the lowest we can find. The weather is starting to get colder in various parts of the country but you can keep the connected rides running all year indoors with guided workouts and a huge discount here today. While it does include a “FREE 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes,” you can also just slap your tablet onto the built-in holder and follow along with whatever else keeps you motivated too. It features 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, fully adjustable toe cages, and padded bullhorn handlebars. Take a deeper dive into what the Echelon experience can bring to your home gym with our friends at Connect the Watts and head below for more details.

This YOSUDA indoor cycling bike certainly isn’t an Echelon, and you won’t get all of the bells and whistles taking this route, but it does make for a notable and even lower-cost alternative. Now going for $250 shipped on Amazon, it can keep you in shape throughout the winter and beyond much the same – it too features an iPad holder and “heavy-duty steel frame.”

Another way to stay motivated is to keep closing those rings on one of Apple’s wearables. The first deals on Apple Watch Ultra 2 are still live, Apple Watch Series 8 is currently at some of the best prices yet, and you can even score a full year of FREE Apple Watch cellular service when you switch over to Visible – all of the details you need on this promotion are waiting right here.

Echelon EX3 Fitness Bike features:

The EX3 now comes with triangular tubing, a new competition 0.6-inch seat, and console lever-style adjustment for a smoother and more comfortable ride. The new motor offers more precise magnetic resistance all with a simple twist of the new indexing resistance adjustment Knob. We’ve added a new handled rack on seat glide that does not restrict your adjustment, a 2.4 USB.

