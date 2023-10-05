BenQ GV31, GV30: The portable ceiling projectors you never knew you needed [Video]

BenQ’s latest portable projectors solve a common use-case problem – how to project an image onto a ceiling. The base allows the projector to easily tilt to face a floor, wall, or ceiling. The all-in-one features don’t stop there, though. Be sure to hit play on the video below to see all of the details of the new BenQ ceiling projectors.

BenQ portable ceiling projectors: Design

Described as ceiling projectors, the BenQ GV11, GV 30, and GV31 look different than most projectors on the market. That unique design is inherent to their usefulness. Rather than needing a tripod or kickstand to adjust the projector’s angle, the BenQ portable projectors rotate back on their base to make viewing on a ceiling as easy as possible right out of the box.

As an all-in-one portable projector, these also feature autofocus and auto keystone adjustment, powerful built-in speakers, an Android TV dongle for easy streaming and casting, and a variety of inputs and outputs.

The series starts with the affordable GV11 but we got our hands on the two upper models – the GV30 and GV31.

GV30

Priced at $429, the GV30 is the middle of the road for BenQ’s new portable projectors. It features 720p resolution, 300lm brightness, and a battery life of up to 150 minutes for video. Sure, that might not be enough for a Lord of the Rings extended cut but two and a half hours is pretty impressive for a portable projector.

To make it even more convenient, the GV30 features a hardshell carry case that holds the projector, base, remote, and charger. I’m a huge fan of this as it keeps the projector and all of its accessories together in a stylish case when pulling it out and packing it away.

I also love that despite the affordable price tag, the GV30 still packs premium features like autofocus and auto vertical keystone adjustment.

BenQ ceiling projectors: Video

For audio, the GV30 uses a room-filling 2.1-channel speaker system with two 4-watt speakers and an 8W extra bass speaker. I’m amazed at how good the sound is coming from this projector. For a small portable all-in-one package, BenQ has made sure the sound is good.

BenQ recommends screen sizes from 60 to 80 inches. Placing the projector seven feet away from the display surface will give an 80-inch screen that looks huge at that distance.

My family has been using a small old LCD TV in our bedroom when we want to lie down and watch shows. Having a projector like the GV30 and GV31 has completely changed that experience as we can quickly and easily project a show or movie on the ceiling as we lay in bed before bedtime. The kids love it.

1080p BenQ GV31

To take things to the next level, the $550 GV31 ups the resolution to FHD 1080p. It can also run for up to 180 minutes for a full three hours of shows or movies on a single charge.

Additionally, the GV31 uses BenQ’s QS02 AndroidTV Streaming Dongle. This certified Android TV Dongle supports the Netflix app natively – a common shortcoming of budget portable projectors.

Both the GV30 and GV31 support casting with the Android TV dongles but they also have ports for use with other devices. An HDMI port, headphone jack, and USB-C port make them versatile for computers and gaming consoles. The GV31’s USB-C port can handle multiple functions. It enables power delivery, DisplayPort Alt mode, and data transfer.

So if you’ve been looking for a simple all-in-one projector package that makes streaming shows and movies immersive, the GV11, GV30, and GV31 portable projectors from BenQ are absolutely worth a close look. I love the unique design that makes them perfect for viewing on a ceiling right out of the box. Their versatility and ease of use makes them a frequently used device in our household.

