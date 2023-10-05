lululemon’s weekly specials are live! Find deals from $9 shipped: T-shirts, polos, pullovers, more

lululemon offers its new markdowns with deals from just $9. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Refresh your activewear wardrobe with deals on breathable t-shirts, shorts, joggers, leggings, pullovers, polos, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Cross Chill Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $129. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $198. Its available in two color options and has a water-repellant finish, which is great for fall weather. This jacket has an attached hood and zippered pockets to store your keys or wallet. Rated 4.3/5 stars from lululemon customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

