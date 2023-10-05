lululemon’s weekly specials are live! Find deals from $9 shipped: T-shirts, polos, pullovers, more

lululemon offers its new markdowns with deals from just $9. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Refresh your activewear wardrobe with deals on breathable t-shirts, shorts, joggers, leggings, pullovers, polos, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Cross Chill Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $129. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $198. Its available in two color options and has a water-repellant finish, which is great for fall weather. This jacket has an attached hood and zippered pockets to store your keys or wallet. Rated 4.3/5 stars from lululemon customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bowline Short 5-Inch Stretch Ripstop $49 (Orig. $78)
- License to Train Hoodie $89 (Orig. $118)
- Cross Chill Jacket $129 (Orig. $198)
- Ventilated Tennis Short-Sleeve Shirt $44 (Orig. $88)
- Ventilated Tennis Polo Shirt $69 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Hold Tight Cropped T-Shirt $39 (Orig. $58)
- Court Rival High-Rise Skirt $69 (Orig. $88)
- Water-Repellent Stretch Tennis Jacket $99 (Orig. $168)
- Fast and Free Race Length T-Shirt $54 (Orig. $78)
- Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe $69 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
