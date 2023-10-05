Save $730 on Super73’s iconic R electric motorbike with 75-mile range at new $2,565 low

When it comes to iconic e-bike designs, there’s no one in the space doing it quite like the folks over at Super73. The company’s signature R electric motorbike stands above just about everything else on the market, and now it’s seeing a rare discount. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to bring one of these electric beasts to your garage, then the discount down to $2,564.99 shipped at Best Buy should certainly help. You’d more regularly pay $3,295, with today’s offer landing at $730 off. It’s a new 2023 low, too, beating our previous mention from July by $434. Head below for more.

While the rad design might be a bit more subjective, the Super73 R is also an objectively solid pick for cruising around this fall. It can travel 75 miles or more on a single charge thanks to its 960Wh battery, which for starters makes this a compelling pick for commuters. There’s both pedal-assist and throttle-only riding modes, with a rear hub motor which can accelerate you at up to 28 MPH. We’re big fans of Super73 e-bikes at Electrek as well as the greater 9to5 network, and you can read all about how they stack up in our feature.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now nearly over and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play. We’ve got tons of e-bikes to show off, too. So if the more interesting stylings of the Super73 R just aren’t what you’re looking for, we have other models to consider on sale.

Super73 R e-Motorbike features:

The R debuts Super73’s most powerful and technologically advanced drive system with multi-class ride modes. This performance vehicle is a street-legal electric motorbike that does not require a license or registration. The R also features Super73’s all-new connected electronics suite and is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices through the new Super73 App.

