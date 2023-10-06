Lamicall’s AirBag Bumper MagSafe iPhone 15 case drops to just $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

While we have now featured just about all of our favorite new iPhone 15 cases from SANDMARC, Moment, Nomad, Spigen, MUJJO, and others, we have also now spotted a deep deal on the Lamicall AirBag Bumper MagSafe iPhone 15 case. Regularly $30, you can score one for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max for just $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and apply code X5LQ74FQ at checkout to redeem the special price. Lamicall is an affordable brand we feature around here quite a lot, and its bumper MagSafe case is now at one of the lowest prices you’ll find on any budget-conscious option worth your time anywhere. Head below for more details.

This Lamicall MagSafe iPhone 15 case, as the name suggests, features visible air bag-style bumpers around the edges that remind me a little bit of the air bubbles in the soles of Nike shoes – they provide, according to the brand, 18 feet of drop protection too. You’ll also find “38 ultra-strong N52 magnets” for built-in MagSafe support alongside 1.2mm raised screen edges and a 2.9mm camera lens bezel.

If you’ve just upgraded your smartphone, it’s time to try the Lamicall protective phone case! This phone case compatible with iPhone 15 Pro is designed to safeguard your phone while enhancing its sleek aesthetics with a sophisticated touch! The shockproof case featuresan upgraded magnet ring with 38 ultra-strong N52 magnets that ensure secure attachment to most wireless charging devices. The phone cover provides uninterrupted and fast charging and it’s compatible with MagSafe charging, magnetic car mounts and most magnetic accessories. Our phone case uses a patented technology with air-filled bumper corners that together with the durable TPU structure, can absorb 98% of the shock, bouncing back and protecting your phone against accidental drops of up to 18 ft!

