SANDMARC’s gorgeous leather iPhone 15 cases are here, plus more from $36 [Exclusive deal]

Update: Our 2023 roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases from all of our favorite brands, including SANDMARC, is now at the ready!

SANDMARC makes the best leather iPhone cases out there if you ask me and the SANDMARC iPhone 15 models have arrived. Anyone who knows any of my previous case coverage knows how much I love these things – they are easily my favorite leather covers of all time and I’m sure the new iPhone 15 models will be as well. The brand makes some of the highest-quality leather covers I have ever used or tested out and the new iPhone 15 leather models have arrived in lieu of Apple dropping its models this year. And best of all, you can use our exclusive discount code to score a deal on them – its cases almost never go on sale.

SANDMARC – the best leather iPhone 15 Cases

As you’ll know from my hands-on review of last year’s (and the fact that my iPhone 14 Pro is wrapped in one right now), I love SANDMARC’s leather iPhone cases. They were also my pick for the best leather model in all the lands in 2022.

Apple might have ditched the leather this year, but SANDMARC is back again with its gorgeous higher-end treatment for Apple’s new handsets.

They features a premium full-grain leather treatment that will indeed develop a rich patina over time alongside MagSafe compatibility, a soft interior, and machined metal button covers. You’ll also find a gorgeous patent-pending lens mount, machined from a gunmetal-color aluminum that looks absolutely wonderful – adding a touch of industrial flavor while still maintaining a business- or casual-ready design flare. As a bonus, it will connect to all of the brand’s lens attachments as well.

Exclusive discount on the best leather iPhone 15 cases

The new SANDMARC Leather iPhone 15 case comes in navy blue, brown, black, and a sandy colorway and is available for both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $49.99 shipped.

However with our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code, your total will drop to $44.99. They will begin shipping in October. I should also remind folks, that SANDMARC almost never goes on sale.

You’ll also find the SANDMARC Pro cases made of a multi-layered rubber texture – also pretty awesome cases if you ask me – now available for iPhone 15. They normally start at $39.99, but you can score one using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout for $35.99.

SANDMARC Pro Leather iPhone 15 Case $45 (Reg. $50)

