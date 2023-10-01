Official Casely x Beatles iPhone 15 cases and MagSafe gear launch today [Exclusive 30% off]

The new Casely Beatles iPhone 15 cases launch today and we have an exclusive 30% off using the code below. The brand has become known for its official crossover designs, ranging from the Grateful Dead to models featuring famous works of classical art in tandem with The Met, but today it’s all about John, Paul, George, and Ringo with its latest iPhone 15 Beatles cases. So come together down below with a little help from our friends at Casely to scope out the new Beatles iPhone 15 cases – your guitar won’t be the only thing gently weeping if you let them sell out before you get a chance to bring one home.

Casely Beatles iPhone 15 cases launch today

You might want to go scope out the new Casely Beatles cases like yesterday to secure one before even reading the rest of this, just in case stock sells out beforehand. While not everyone is a big enough Beatles fan to wrap their new Apple device in the beloved legends of pop, more than plenty of folks are and there’s no telling how long they might stick around for (or how long you might have to wait for one otherwise).

Spanning a range of designs to solidify the storied life and times of the world’s (arguably) best songwriters to strum a guitar, the new Casely x Beatles collection has arrived to wrap your iPhone 15 in pop music genius.

Use code 9TO5MAC30 at checkout to score 30% off:

Casely x Beatles cases from $24.50 (Reg. $35+)

There’s even a “super limited” The Beatles | Yellow Submarine Limited Edition Collector’s Box that sounds like it might not be around forever you can score 30% in savings on too.

Box includes: 1 x Yellow Submarine | Beatles Case (Bold + MagSafe), 1 x Yellow Submarine | Beatles Power Pod, 1 x Limited Edition Yellow Submarine Tin Box Collector’s Item Only 500 boxes available for purchase. © 2023 Subafilms Ltd. A Yellow Submarine

And be sure to browse through all of the case designs, MagSafe power banks, and AirPods cases right here.

