Save $80 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at the lowest price of the year, now just $249

As part of its Deals Holiday Kickoff event, Walmart is now offering Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad for $249 shipped. This drops the Wi-Fi 64GB model down from its usual $329 price tag to a new 2023 low. This is $1 under our previous mention at $80 off, matching the best we have ever seen in the process. Today’s offer is also the first drop we’ve seen in two months. Head below for some insight on how Apple’s entry-level tablet experience stacks up and why it’s worth a closer look.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

A perfect companion to your new iPad is the Apple Pencil. This stylus delivers one of the best drawing and note-taking experiences on the market, and now it’s an even better way to elevate your digital art setup when paired with the discounted iPad above. It sells for $90, which is down from the usual $99 going rate to mark one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Just be sure to shop the rest of Walmart’s Deals Holiday Kickoff event for other notable offers this week.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

