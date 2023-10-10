Belkin’s fall Prime Day sale is packed with 15W iPhone 15 chargers, Apple Watch docks, more

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now discounting a whole host of Belkin charging gear. It all ships free across the board, and marks down accessories for your new iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and other Apple devices. A particular standout has the Belkin 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger at $69.99. It’s down from $100 and matching the best price of the year. We haven’t seen it on sale in a few months, and the last discount was $10 more. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 12, 13, or 14 series handsets alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your Apple smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. Today’s deal is the perfect way to prepare your setup for iOS 17 and the new StandBy mode that turns your iPhone into something of a smart display.

Belkin also has tons of other gear up for grabs as part of the fall Prime Day sale. MagSafe gear really is stealing the spotlight this time around, but you’ll also find some capable USB-C wall adapters, car chargers, and Apple Watch fast charging docks – all at some of the best prices of the year.

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to keep it locked to our Prime Big Deal Days hub. We’re rounding up all of the most notable price cuts in every category, and from more than just Amazon, too. The savings will only be around through Wednesday, so be sure to act fast.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

