Google Pixel 7a is now an even better value at new low of $399 (Reg. $499)

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now offering the best price to date on the Google Pixel 7a. The unlocked 128GB smartphone now starts at $399 shipped, dropping from its usual $499 price tag. This is still one of the first cash discounts, and clocks in at $100 off. This also beats our previous mention by $45. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. We also just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

With that $55 in savings, might we suggest picking up a case for your new handset? Spigen makes some of our favorite covers here at 9to5, and like clockwork the brand is back with a series of new releases to complement the Pixel 7a. They’re some of the more robust offerings on the market, wrapping your handset in some slim protection or just showing off the look of your device with a clear design that still defends a bit against scratches and the like. Go check out the new collection over on Spigen’s Amazon storefront.

Google Pixel 7a features:

Google Pixel 7a is fast and efficient, with 8 GB of RAM, an amazing camera, and features rated highest in security. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery can last over 24 hours, or up to 72 hours when you turn on Extreme Battery Saver; it also charges wirelessly. With the Pixel Camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing, it’s easy to take great pictures in low light, fix blurry images, and remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos

