Satechi's sitewide sale takes 20% off new iPhone 15 accessories, 30% off clearance gear

Satechi MagSafe Wallet Stand

Satechi is joining in as one of the brands out there looking to give Amazon a run for its money with a sitewide sale of its own. Right now, you can apply code SAVINGS at the company’s official storefront to take 20% off everything it sells. There’s also a more limited batch of discounts you’ll find right here which elevate the savings up to 30%. Everything ships free in orders over $40, too. These price cuts are either matching or beating our previous mention from back in August, which had a back to school sale taking a flat 20% off. Head below for some highlights.

A favorite has the new Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet at $32. Down from $40, this is the first chance to save and a new all-time low. It just launched last month alongside iPhone 15 and arrives with a premium build that on top of being able to hold four cards, can double as a stand.

Alongside all of the gear that is now 20% off, Satechi ups the savings on a more select number of accessories. You can shop everything on this landing page, which details all of the 30% off discounts that are now live as part of the sale.

Satechi MagSafe Wallet Stand features:

The Satechi Vegan-Leather Magnetic Wallet Stand perfectly combines style, functionality, and sustainability – a powerful add-on accessory and the perfect companion for your everyday needs. Designed with MagSafe-compatible technology, this sleek vegan-leather wallet effortlessly and securely attaches to your iPhone in a snap connection so you can conveniently carry your cards, ID, or even cash wherever you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

