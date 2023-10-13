M-Audio’s Oxygen Pro 25 MIDI keyboard for Mac/PC hits new Amazon low at $129 ($70 off)

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25 at $129 shipped. Regularly $199, this is a solid $70 or 35% price drop you’ll also find matched at B&H right now – it still fetches the full $199 at Walmart. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. A perfect option for Logic Pro users (or any other DAW for that matter), this model is centered around 25 semi-weighted keys with both velocity sensitivity and aftertouch in place. On the top control panel, it also carries 16 backlit RBG drum pads for tapping out beats or leveraging clip launching features in apps like Logic Pro and Ableton Live alongside a note repeater function and eight assignable MIDI controller knobs. Head below for more.

A more affordable and quite popular option in the 25-key category comes by way of the venerable AKAI MPK Mini MK3. Easily one of the best, while it doesn’t include the semi-weighted action, as many drum pads, or the roller wheel-style pitch bend many folks live and die by, it does deliver just about everything else you’ll find on the M-Audio for $93.

Just be sure to also check out the MPC Key 61 all-in-one production rig as well as our coverage of the latest MPK Mini Plus and the MPK Mini Play MK3 with an OLED display and onboard speaker.

And if you’re looking for a new machine to run your rig on, check out this deal on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini as well as the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro while it’s at a new $1,250 all-time low.

More on the M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25:

MIDI Keyboard Essentials – 25 velocity-sensitive, semi weighted keys with aftertouch and assignable zones for playing virtual sampler instruments and virtual synthesizer plugins

Beat Maker Mainstays – 16 RGB backlit MIDI assignable velocity sensitive drum pads with Note Repeat for beat production, clip launching, soundboard triggering and more

Total Command of Your Music Production – 8 assignable knobs & buttons for tactile MIDI control of virtual instruments, effect plugins, DAW controls and more

Every Tool You Need – Effortless auto-mapping for DAW controls & plugin parameters; Smart Chord & Smart Scale modes; Arpeggiator; pitch & modulation wheels; sustain pedal input; 5-pin MIDI Output

