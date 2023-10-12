Save $749 on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at new $1,250 all-time low

Woot is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Those who don’t need Apple’s newer M2 version can now score the previous-generation MacBook for $1,249.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. This is down from its original $1,999 price tag and saving you $749 in the process. It’s well below our previous $1,550 mentions, and a new all-time low. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame.

As far as differences go, Apple’s newer M2 Pro MacBook Pro largely features the same overall design and feature set as its original M1 Pro counterpart. Sure, there’s the marginal performance upgrades from the new generation of Apple silicon, but otherwise you’re looking at the same Liquid Retina XDR displays, MagSafe charging, and overall form-factor. But considering you’d pay the full $1,999 MSRP right now, there’s really no beating just how good of a value today’s discount above is.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

