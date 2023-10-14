Premium triple-driver earbuds that won’t break the bank: Status Audio Between 3ANC [Video]

Following the success of its original earbud launch on Kickstarter which raised 1.4 million dollars, Status Audio went back to the drawing board to implement the most requested changes from its users. Now, we have the Status Audio Between 3ANC with extended battery life, wireless charging, and, active noise canceling. These improvements all come in addition to what made them successful in the first place – a focus on premium audio with a triple-driver system. Hit the video below to check out more details.

Status Audio Between 3ANC: Video

Premium design

One of the stand-out features of Status Audio’s earbuds is its premium design. The rectangular shape stands out with its modern aesthetic. Two colorways are available – a dark Onyx and the lighter Bone color that we are featuring.

There are physical buttons on the top of the earbuds with a touch button on the outside. This combination of controls makes toggling between ANC and transparency modes as easy as a single click.

As the name would suggest, the big update with this newer model is the addition of ANC and a transparency mode. And just like with the premium triple-driver design of the Between Pro, Status Audio didn’t cut any corners with the implementation of noise cancellation.

A beamforming hybrid 6-mic array works to cancel out both noise from outside and inside the ear. The ANC system on Between 3 ANC can reduce audio by up to 38 dB for one of the best ANC experiences I have tried on true wireless earbuds.

What’s more, the comfortable and customizable design of the earbuds helps to knock out noise with impressive passive noise cancellation. Included in the box are three sets of ear tips and three sets of “fit-wings” to ensure an airtight seal for the best sound and noise cancellation.

Hybrid triple drivers

At its core, Between 3ANC still utilizes the triple-driver system that has received great reviews since the launch of the Between Pro.

A 10mm dynamic driver handles bass and lower mid-range frequencies while two separate balanced armature drivers deliver crisp upper mid and high frequencies. Combined, this audio system delivers an impressive 5-25,000hz frequency response with deep powerful lows and crisp, clear highs.

Additionally, Between 3ANC features a mobile app that allows custom EQ tweaking. Out of the box, Status Signature sound mode is enabled. Opening the app reveals a Status Audio EQ mode, Original Between Pro mode, and the ability to create and tweak your own custom EQ settings. Want more bass? Crank it up in the app. The buds can handle it.

Impressive battery life

Adding and using ANC typically comes at the cost of battery life but Between 3ANC can last up to 12 hours with ANC off and 8 with ANC on. Those are some impressive numbers for true wireless earbuds.

A refreshing release

It’s refreshing to hear companies that actually listen to their customers and deliver new products that directly reflect the feedback that they have received. What’s even better is the premium implementation with a high-performance ANC system and a simple but powerful app experience.

