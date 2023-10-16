Apple’s 20W USB-C charger is perfect for iPhone 15 at just $13 (Reg. $19)

Woot is now offering an official Apple 20W USB-C Charger for $12.99 after code APPLE has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This is down from its usual $19 price tag in order to save you 32%. It’s a new all-time low and a well-timed discount for pairing with your new iPhone 15. If nothing but one of Apple’s in-house solutions will do the trick, this wall charger sports a 20W output with a single USB-C port for topping off your new smartphone, USB-C AirPods Pro 2, and other gadgets.

Actually suprising for once, the official Apple version is one of the more affordable models on the market right now. But if you are looking to pay less, there is no beating the discount on this alternative from Anker. It sells for $10 on Amazon right now, including a USB-C cable in the box to add even more value to your charging kit. So on top of undercutting the price by an extra $3, you’re also getting a little something extra to go alongside the 20W charger.

Then be sure to check out all of the other gear for your iPhone 15 in our smartphone accessories guide. We have a fresh lineup of price cuts now that the work week is coming to a close, with holdovers from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event and more recent offers that just got in on the savings.

Apple 20W USB‑C Charger features:

The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. Pair it with iPhone 8 or later for fast charging — 50 percent battery in around 30 minutes. Or pair it with the iPad Pro and iPad Air for optimal charging performance. Works with all iPhone, AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch models. USB-C wall charger only, charging cable sold separately.

