9to5Toys Daily: October 17, 2023 – iPhone 15 cases from $42, Apple Watch Ultra $70 off, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/10/9to5Toys-Daily-101723-11.13-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

EcoSmart’s ECO 11 electric tankless water heater ...
Here’s how to buy the official Spider-Man 2 PS5 c...
Tested: ZAGG’s Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic iPad chargi...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X power station with two 200W so...
Today’s best Android app deals: OK Golf, Forest G...
Throw this 36W dual USB-C Amazon Power Delivery wall ch...
Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet now up for pre-order...
This Philips Hue dimmable smart bulb works with Bluetoo...
Load more...
Show More Comments