Samsung 2023 model 120Hz 4K OLED smart TVs now up to $1,000 off from $1,300, plus more

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the 2023 model Samsung S90C Series OLED UHD Smart TVs. First up, we have the 55-inch model down at $1,299.99 shipped. Regularly $1,900, this is a solid $600 in savings and the best price we can find. Today’s deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low on the 55-inch model with the larger sizes either matching or coming very close to the best deals yet (you’ll find those below). This is a 120Hz Samsung OLED display with HDR 10+, built-in Amazon Alexa voice commands, and FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming. It also carries four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a pair of USB jacks, and Bluetooth 5.2. Head below for more details and offers on the larger sizes.

More Samsung 2023 OLED TV deals:

If you would prefer to go with something from the Sony camp that delivers PS5-exclusive features, check out this deal instead. You’ll find the 120Hz X90L 75-inch Sony 4K Smart Google TV with AirPlay down at $1,598, which is $600 off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low. Swing by our home theater deal hub for even more as well.

Samsung S90C Series OLED UHD Smart TVs features:

Prepare to be captivated. Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast rich picture. Let your picture do the talking with the sleek and thin LaserSlim design. You’ll see pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, while the audio pulls you into the action thanks to Dolby Atmos built in and Object Tracking Sound Lite. The Samsung OLED experience doesn’t stop there shifting adventures is a breeze with access to the latest Smart TV apps and Samsung Gaming Hub. High speed internet connection, additional gaming service subscriptions and compatible controller required.

