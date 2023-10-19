Motorola razr sees launch day discount to $600 (Save $100), razr+ still at $200 off

Motorola’s new razr smartphone is officially shipping today, and now it comes backed by some savings. Amazon is marking down the new and more affordable foldable to $599.99 shipped in two styles. It’s $100 off the usual $700 price tag and marking a launch day discount as the first chance to save. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Google offers a closer look at what to expect, but we do break it down below the fold. Plus, you’ll be able to save on the higher-end razr+, too.

Motorola’s new razr smartphone sports the company’s signature flip up design that mimics the original razr from the early 2000s. It has a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, as well as an external 1.5-inch OLED panel. The whole unit comes powered by a Snapsdreagon 7 Gen 1, while also rocking a 4,200mAh battery with 30W charging. Around back you’ll find a 64MP main camera with a secondary hybrid 13MP ultra-wide and macro sensor.

If you’re looking for a more premium folding experience, the Motorola razr+ is also on sale. It sells for $799.99 at Amazon and also comes in multiple styles, dropping down from $1,000. This $200 discount is a match of the all-time low and one of the first chances to save. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

The biggest difference compared to its more affordable counterpart is the external screen. The razr+ steps up to deliver a larger 3.6-inch panel on the outside that comes backed with a 144Hz refresh rate so you’ll actually want to use it. There’s a similar 6.9-inch display on the inside, that unfolds just like the model above. It does also step up to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, while rocking double the storage at 256GB out of the box.

Motorola razr features:

Iconic foldable design. Flip the script with a pocket-friendly flip design in a range of fun, trendsetting colors and a vegan leather finish. Capture like never before. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. All-day battery life. Go a full day and night on a single charge of the 4200mAh battery, fuel up fast with TurboPowe 30W charging, or charge wirelessly.

